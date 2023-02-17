//Sewer Main Collapse and Emergency Repairs

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – City of Valdosta staff located a collapsed 20” Sewer Main near Hwy 84 and Blanchard Rd.

Release:

The City of Valdosta Utilities Department received communication from a local business regarding a possible sewer issue at the 1800 block of E. Park Ave on Wednesday, February 15. Central Lines utility crews were immediately dispatched to the location to investigate the complaint. While investigating the issue, city staff located a collapsed 20” Sewer Main near Hwy 84 and Blanchard Rd. A local underground utility contractor was engaged and has mobilized to the site to install a bypass to restore normal sewage flow in the main (in progress) and assist city crews in repairing the collapsed sewer main.

City Environmental staff began investigating upstream locations and checking manholes along the City’s sewer main and utilities easement for possible spills because of the low-lying area. After a preliminary investigation (ongoing), a spill was identified in an area along the City’s sanitary sewer easement in the general vicinity of E. Park Ave. City staff and the local contractor are still engaged and working on the repairs.

GA EPD was apprised of the situation and current details of the event and response. Mud Creek, Water Pollution Control Plant, was notified early and is monitoring their inflow and processes. The City will continue its ongoing efforts to improve and upgrade the sewer system infrastructure. For more information, contact the Utilities Department Environmental Department at 229-259-3592 or jwaite@valdostacity.com.