//PSST wins multiple Broadway World Tallahassee Awards

VALDOSTA – The Peach State Summer Theatre’s 2022 season has earned Favorite Local Theatre including other Broadway World Tallahassee Awards.

Release:

Peach State Summer Theatre’s 2022 season — “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show,” “Sister Act,” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — recently earned 10 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards, including Favorite Local Theatre.

Sarah Wildes Arnett won Best Choreography of a Play or Musical for her work with PSST’s “Cinderella.”

PSST 2022 Season performance of Rodger and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

Christina Johnson won Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical for her work with PSST’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show.”

PSST 2022 Season performance of “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show.”

Hank Rion won Best Direction of a Musical for his work with PSST’s “Sister Act.”

PSST 2022 Season performance of “Sister Act.”

Sydney Archibald, Jaymyria Etienne, Yasir Muhammad, Justin Emmanuel Parker, and Rebekah Tyson of PSST’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show” won Best Ensemble Performance.

Elie Siegel won Best Lighting Design of a Play or Musical for her work with PSST’s “Cinderella.”

David Springfield won Best Music Direction and Orchestra Performance for his work with PSST’s “Cinderella.”

PSST’s “Sister Act” won Best Musical.

Shane Frampton won Best Performer in a Musical for her role in PSST’s “Cinderella.” She also won Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for her role in PSST’s “Sister Act.”

PSST earned a total of 28 nominations across 11 categories of the 2022 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards.

“I am so proud of our 2022 PSST company, and we are so honored to be recognized by Broadway World in our region,” shared Hank Rion, PSST artistic director. “This company of 61 defied all expectations and presented three amazing shows. The best thing about the awards is PSST won Best Local Theatre, not just in Georgia but also across North Florida. This is proving to us how important outreach is to our theatre.

“We hope the outreach will continue and we gain new audience members year after year. We have an exciting new season coming up, and we would love to see everyone there. I couldn’t be prouder of PSST!”

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST, is Valdosta’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for approximately 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory.

Peach State Summer Theatre started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program was relocated to the university and renamed PSST. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. The 2021 season featured a 10-performance run of “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On,” offered both a live studio audience experience and live streaming to audiences at home, and won eight Broadway World Tallahassee Awards. The 2022 season marked the return to three shows.

The Georgia Legislature designated Valdosta State’s summer stock theatre program the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

The 2023 Peach State Summer Theatre season runs June 2 through July 22 on Valdosta State University’s Sawyer Theatre stage and features Monty Python’s “Spamalot,” “Mahalia: A Gospel Musical,” and Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical.” Season memberships, which offer a savings over the single ticket price, are on sale now. Single ticket sales begin in May.

Ticket Information: www.valdosta.edu/psst

Broadway World List of Winners: https://bit.ly/3HKgIyc