//N. Oak Street closure to impact VSU campus

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is cautioning drivers of closed and alternate routes due to repairs around VSU.

This map shows where N. Oak Street will be closed and the alternate routes that are available.

The city of Valdosta is making needed sewer repairs along a stretch of N. Oak Street beginning on February 1, 2023, and it will impact traffic around Valdosta State University. The repairs are along One Mile Branch (Creek), which runs through VSU’s campus.

Oak Street will be closed between Baytree Road and W. Brookwood Drive while the work is being completed. The closure is expected to last through March 1, 2023, but it could be completed sooner if there are no weather delays.

Signs will be posted showing the closure and directing traffic to alternate routes. Please follow the signs.

The alternate routes the city of Valdosta has planned are as follows:

Driving east on Baytree Road: The lane to turn right (south) onto N. Oak Street will be closed. So take a left (north) onto N. Oak Street and continue until you reach Georgia Avenue. You can take a right on Georgia, then a right on N. Patterson Street to continue your drive south, or take a left on N. Patterson Street to head north.

Driving north on N. Oak Street: You will see road closure signs at the intersection of N. Oak Street and W. Brookwood Drive, which is by the Fine Arts Building at VSU and entrance to the Oak Street Surface Lot. You will be able to turn left into the Oak Street Surface Lot. The detour will be to turn right onto W. Brookwood Drive, left on N. Patterson Street, and you can continue north.

Campus bus routes will be adjusted accordingly, along with deliveries to the VSU Bookstore and Palms Dining.

Please be patient while this important work is completed.