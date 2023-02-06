//Lowndes residents encouraged to prepare for severe weather

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County is encouraging residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Lowndes County, Georgia: Severe weather events such as floods, thunderstorms, and tornadoes can occur suddenly in Lowndes County. That is why Lowndes County Emergency Management in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, encourages all residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, February 6 –10. Participation enables us to be better prepared for any type of potential inclement weather.

“Severe Weather Preparedness Week is an opportune time to learn how to prepare our homes and families. During this week, we can plan for the possibility of weather emergencies,” said Ashley Tye, Director, of Lowndes County Emergency Management. “This weeklong campaign will help us to develop and implement safety measures for our families and community.”

The following days will focus on different threats and methods of preparation. Listed below are the topics for each day.

Monday, Feb. 6 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day

Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Thunderstorm Safety

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Tornado Safety and PrepareAthon!

Thursday, Feb. 9 – Lightning Safety

Friday, Feb. 10 – Flood Safety

On Wednesday, February 8, tornado safety is emphasized. Residents, schools, and businesses statewide are encouraged to participate in Ready Georgia’s PrepareAthon! for Tornado Safety, a statewide tornado drill.

For more information about Severe Weather Preparedness Week visit www.lowndescounty.com<http://www.lowndescounty.com>.