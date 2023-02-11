//Lowndes Co. monitors weather impact

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor the weather system impacting our area.



Lowndes County Emergency Management is currently monitoring a weather system that is forecasted to impact our area through this weekend. The greatest threats include heavy rain and possible flooding. Most of Lowndes County should expect widespread totals of three to four inches with some areas seeing amounts as high as four to six inches.

Lowndes County is currently under a flood watch but a flood warning could be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee over the next couple of days. With the current river conditions, three to four inches of rain is forecasted to cause the Withlacoochee River to rise to Minor Flood Stage by Monday afternoon or Tuesday. The main impacts could be some minor roads closer to the river, Langdale Park, and boat ramps experiencing minor flooding and being impassable.

“Anyone who has property or other interests along local rivers may want to pay particular attention and make sure that anything that would be in danger of flooding at these levels is moved to higher ground if possible, said Ashley Tye,” Lowndes County Emergency Management Director. “Also, those using the rivers for recreation need to be aware that the water levels will be higher and the river will be running much faster than normal and is most likely not safe to be in or near for kayaking, fishing, swimming, etc.”

Residents are reminded to not drive into flooded areas. Follow these safety rules from the National Weather Service:

Monitor the NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards, or your favorite news source for vital weather-related information.

Avoid areas already flooded. Do not attempt to cross flowing streams. Turn Around Don’t Drown

Never drive through flooded roadways- you do not know the condition of the road under the water.

Be especially cautious when driving at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

For more information: Turn Around Don’t Drown™ online Toolbox – http://www.weather. gov/os/water/tadd/ FLASH – http://flash.org/video.php.

Lowndes County Emergency Management will continue to monitor the heavy rain and potential flooding with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, and provide updates as they become available. All residents are encouraged to follow EMA Lowndes on Facebook for the latest updates.