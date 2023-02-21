//Lowndes all-region basketball team players announced

LOWNDES CO. – Teams for all-region basketball have been released along with the 8th grade wrestling team state championship finishers.
Release:
All-Region Basketball Teams have been selected and the lists are below. Congrats to Coach Benjamin and Coach Tookes and all of our honored players!
2023 Region 1-7A Girls Basketball All Region Players
Region Player of the Year – Essence Cody (Valdosta)
Offensive Player of the Year- Carliss Johnson (Colquitt)
Defensive Player of the Year – Kaci Demps (Lowndes)
Coach of the Year- Antonia Tookes ( Lowndes)
1st Team All Region
- Taylor Rietveld – Camden
- May Inyang – Richmond Hill
- Amareyia Knighton – Colquitt
- Aryana Thomas – Lowndes
- Otaifo Esenabhalu – Lowndes
- D’Zeriyah Polite – Colquitt
- Denver Arnold – Valdosta
- Aniyah Bradfield – Valdosta
2nd Team All Region
- MaKiyah Matthews – Richmond Hill
- Brionna Sutton – Richmond Hill
- Jada Brown – Richmond Hill
- Nadia Garden – Valdosta
- Kimora Wade – Lowndes
- Faith Johnson- Lowndes
- Jamya Moore – Colquitt
- J’mya Albertie – Camden
2022-2023 1-7A All-RegionTeam Boy’s
*Coach Of The Year – Reshon Benjamin (Lowndes)
Player of the Year – Darmarcus Black (Lowndes)
Impact Player of the Year – Samuel Shoptaw (Lowndes)
Offensive Player of the Year – DeNigel Cooper (Camden)
Defensive Players of the Year – Israel Jenrette (Valdosta)
Newcomer of the Year – Cason Harden (Colquitt)
1st Team:
Landon New Lowndes
James Siplen – Valdosta
Ja’Marley Riddle – Camden
Jabari Williams – Valdosta
I’Marius Bussey – Colquitt
2nd Team:
Earl Murray- Camden
DJ Berry – Valdosta
Jakari Byrd – Colquitt
Ajaye’ Felton – Valdosta
Ruben Compton – Lowndes
Honorable Mention:
Anthony Bynum – Richmond Hill
Bryce Hendricks – Richmond Hill
Jeremiah Henderson – Lowndes
TyShon Reed – Colquitt
Romulus Khalil – Lowndes
Dylann Williams – Camden
Cameron Jackson – Valdosta
Keshawn Arthur – Lowndes
Akhee Mack – Richmond Hill
1st Round Playoffs (AT HOME):
Tuesday – Girls vs Westlake 6:00pm
Wednesday – Boys vs Pebblebrook 6:00pm
Our wrestling team finished 8th at the state championships this past weekend in Macon! Congrats to Coach Graybeal and all of our wrestlers.
Individual finishers:
3rd Place – Ethan McCullough
3rd Place – Cole McCullough
5th Place – Grant Laskey
Go Vikings!