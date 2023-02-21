//Lowndes all-region basketball team players announced
Local NewsFebruary 21, 2023

Lowndes all-region basketball team players announced

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Teams for all-region basketball have been released along with the 8th grade wrestling team state championship finishers.

Release:

All-Region Basketball Teams have been selected and the lists are below. Congrats to Coach Benjamin and Coach Tookes and all of our honored players!

2023 Region 1-7A Girls Basketball All Region Players
Region Player of the Year – Essence Cody (Valdosta)
Offensive Player of the Year- Carliss Johnson (Colquitt)
Defensive Player of the Year – Kaci Demps (Lowndes)
Coach of the Year- Antonia Tookes ( Lowndes)
1st Team All Region

  1. Taylor Rietveld – Camden
  2. May Inyang – Richmond Hill
  3. Amareyia Knighton – Colquitt
  4. Aryana Thomas – Lowndes
  5. Otaifo Esenabhalu – Lowndes
  6. D’Zeriyah Polite – Colquitt
  7. Denver Arnold – Valdosta
  8. Aniyah Bradfield – Valdosta

2nd Team All Region

  1. MaKiyah Matthews – Richmond Hill
  2. Brionna Sutton – Richmond Hill
  3. Jada Brown – Richmond Hill
  4. Nadia Garden – Valdosta
  5. Kimora Wade – Lowndes
  6. Faith Johnson- Lowndes
  7. Jamya Moore – Colquitt
  8. J’mya Albertie – Camden

2022-2023 1-7A All-RegionTeam Boy’s
*Coach Of The Year – Reshon Benjamin (Lowndes)
Player of the Year – Darmarcus Black (Lowndes)
Impact Player of the Year – Samuel Shoptaw (Lowndes)
Offensive Player of the Year – DeNigel Cooper (Camden)
Defensive Players of the Year – Israel Jenrette (Valdosta)
Newcomer of the Year – Cason Harden (Colquitt)
1st Team:
Landon New Lowndes
James Siplen – Valdosta
Ja’Marley Riddle – Camden
Jabari Williams – Valdosta
I’Marius Bussey – Colquitt

2nd Team:
Earl Murray- Camden
DJ Berry – Valdosta
Jakari Byrd – Colquitt
Ajaye’ Felton – Valdosta
Ruben Compton – Lowndes

Honorable Mention:
Anthony Bynum – Richmond Hill
Bryce Hendricks – Richmond Hill
Jeremiah Henderson – Lowndes
TyShon Reed – Colquitt
Romulus Khalil – Lowndes
Dylann Williams – Camden
Cameron Jackson – Valdosta
Keshawn Arthur – Lowndes
Akhee Mack – Richmond Hill

1st Round Playoffs (AT HOME):
Tuesday – Girls vs Westlake 6:00pm
Wednesday – Boys vs Pebblebrook 6:00pm

Our wrestling team finished 8th at the state championships this past weekend in Macon! Congrats to Coach Graybeal and all of our wrestlers.
Individual finishers:
3rd Place – Ethan McCullough
3rd Place – Cole McCullough
5th Place – Grant Laskey

Go Vikings!

TAGS:

Related posts