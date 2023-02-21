//Lowndes all-region basketball team players announced

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Teams for all-region basketball have been released along with the 8th grade wrestling team state championship finishers.

Release:

All-Region Basketball Teams have been selected and the lists are below. Congrats to Coach Benjamin and Coach Tookes and all of our honored players!

2023 Region 1-7A Girls Basketball All Region Players

Region Player of the Year – Essence Cody (Valdosta)

Offensive Player of the Year- Carliss Johnson (Colquitt)

Defensive Player of the Year – Kaci Demps (Lowndes)

Coach of the Year- Antonia Tookes ( Lowndes)

1st Team All Region

Taylor Rietveld – Camden May Inyang – Richmond Hill Amareyia Knighton – Colquitt Aryana Thomas – Lowndes Otaifo Esenabhalu – Lowndes D’Zeriyah Polite – Colquitt Denver Arnold – Valdosta Aniyah Bradfield – Valdosta

2nd Team All Region

MaKiyah Matthews – Richmond Hill Brionna Sutton – Richmond Hill Jada Brown – Richmond Hill Nadia Garden – Valdosta Kimora Wade – Lowndes Faith Johnson- Lowndes Jamya Moore – Colquitt J’mya Albertie – Camden

2022-2023 1-7A All-RegionTeam Boy’s

*Coach Of The Year – Reshon Benjamin (Lowndes)

Player of the Year – Darmarcus Black (Lowndes)

Impact Player of the Year – Samuel Shoptaw (Lowndes)

Offensive Player of the Year – DeNigel Cooper (Camden)

Defensive Players of the Year – Israel Jenrette (Valdosta)

Newcomer of the Year – Cason Harden (Colquitt)

1st Team:

Landon New Lowndes

James Siplen – Valdosta

Ja’Marley Riddle – Camden

Jabari Williams – Valdosta

I’Marius Bussey – Colquitt

2nd Team:

Earl Murray- Camden

DJ Berry – Valdosta

Jakari Byrd – Colquitt

Ajaye’ Felton – Valdosta

Ruben Compton – Lowndes

Honorable Mention:

Anthony Bynum – Richmond Hill

Bryce Hendricks – Richmond Hill

Jeremiah Henderson – Lowndes

TyShon Reed – Colquitt

Romulus Khalil – Lowndes

Dylann Williams – Camden

Cameron Jackson – Valdosta

Keshawn Arthur – Lowndes

Akhee Mack – Richmond Hill

1st Round Playoffs (AT HOME):

Tuesday – Girls vs Westlake 6:00pm

Wednesday – Boys vs Pebblebrook 6:00pm

Our wrestling team finished 8th at the state championships this past weekend in Macon! Congrats to Coach Graybeal and all of our wrestlers.

Individual finishers:

3rd Place – Ethan McCullough

3rd Place – Cole McCullough

5th Place – Grant Laskey

Go Vikings!