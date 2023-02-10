//Inaugural Big Game Bash rescheduled

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Due to the expected inclement weather, the inaugural Big Game Bash in Valdosta has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 18.

Release:

The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater at 301 E. Central Avenue. Due to the inclement weather expected this weekend, this free community event is rescheduled for Saturday, February 18, from 11 am to 6 pm. The community is invited to come out sporting their favorite football team and enjoy a day of live music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and much more.

“The City of Valdosta is excited to have this inaugural event at our beautiful Unity Park Amphitheater. This collaboration with Pepsi is just the beginning of what’s to come in Downtown Valdosta,” stated Interim City Manager Richard Hardy.

According to Michael Munder from Valdosta Pepsi, this collaboration is one they are proud to host. “We are excited to not only give back to the community that fuels our business but thrilled to provide some major surprises we believe the community will enjoy,” says Munder.

There will be food trucks and vendor opportunities. “This event is a kick-off for our great year-round events Downtown. For vendors, you can call us at Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577,” stated Main Street Director Brandie Dame.