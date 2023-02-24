//Homerville Chief of Police arrested by GBI

Share with friends

HOMERVILLE – The GBI has arrested and charged Homerville Chief of Police for an incident involving improper evidence handling.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Dearin “Mack” Drury, 40, of Homerville, Georgia with Theft By Taking, Possession of Marijuana, False Statements and Writings, and Violation of Oath of Office stemming from an incident involving improper evidence handling that occurred on February 19, 2023, at the Homerville Police Department.

The incident was reported to the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, who subsequently requested the GBI to investigate the actions of Drury. Drury turned himself in today.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.