//DPH encourages heart health during February

VALDOSTA – Georgia Department of Public Health is encouraging residents to take steps to reduce the risk for heart disease.

February is Heart Month and public health wants to remind everyone to take care of their heart this and every month.

Heart Disease is the leading cause of death in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District wants to remind residents that there are steps you can take to reduce your risk for heart disease and to take care of their heart.

Some ways people can live heart healthy include:

Be Active – Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. Maintain a body mass index (BMI) of less than 25 kg/m 2 .

. Eat Healthy – A diet consisting of high intakes of fruits and vegetables, cereal fiber, meat (chicken and fish), nuts, legumes, and low saturated and trans fats.

Be Smoke Free – Call the Georgia Tobacco Quit Line 1-877-270-STOP(7867) or sign up for smoking cessation classes.

Get Checked – Get regular check-ups and take an active role in your health. Also monitor your blood pressure.

Another tip to improve your heart health is to focus on self-care. Devoting a little time every day to care for yourself can go a long way toward protecting the health of your heart. Simple self-care, such as taking a moment to de-stress, giving yourself time to move more, preparing healthier meals, and not cheating on sleep can all benefit your heart.

“During the pandemic, many of us struggled to take care of ourselves,” said South Health District Health Promotion Coordinator Traci Gosier. “Whether you go for a walk with a friend, challenge yourself to stop smoking or begin meal prepping so you avoid the drive-thru a few times a week, take this month to focus on caring for yourself and your heart.”

For more information on heart health visit https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease. For more information on the Georgia Tobacco Quitline visit https://dph.georgia.gov/readytoquit.