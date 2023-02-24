//Berrien Co. motorists cautioned of SR 76 detour

Share with friends

NASHVILLE – Berrien County State Route 76 is scheduled to be closed with a detour that will be available for the replacement of a railroad crossing.

Release:

SR 76/Marion Ave. is scheduled to be closed to allow for the replacement of the Railroad Crossing between Bell & Deal Streets at Milepost 5.58. The closure is scheduled for Monday, February 27th, through Wednesday, March 1st. A detour will be in place during the closure; directions are as follows:

Eastbound traffic will travel south on Davis St/SR 11/US 129 for approximately 0.1 miles, turn left onto Mcpherson ave/sr168 and travel east for approximately 0.4 miles, turn left onto Dennis Street and travel north for approx 0.1 miles, end detour at Marion Ave/SR 76.

Westbound traffic will turn left onto Dennis St and travel south for approx 0.1 miles, turn right onto Mcpherson Ave/SR168 and travel east for approx 0.4 miles, turn right onto Davis/SR 11/US129 and travel north for approx 0.1 miles, ending at Marion Ave/SR 76.

ADVISORY: Dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

