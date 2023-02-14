//Azalea Festival to begin event with VLPRA 5K

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The annual Azalea Festival will kick off festivities with the VLPRA’s Azalea Festival 5K run and walk.

Release:

Runners and walkers will kick off the annual Azalea Festival with VLPRA’s Azalea Festival 5K. The race will be March 11th and is the opening event for the festival, which takes place in VLPRA’s Drexel Park.

The annual Azalea Festival will kick off festivities with the VLPRA’s Azalea Festival 5K run and walk on March 11, 2023.

Registration is open now at www.vlpra.com. On-site check in will open at 7:00 AM on Saturday morning, March 11th, at the Valdosta Early College Academy (VECA) located at 1605 Azalea Drive. VLPRA encourages advanced registration but will accept race day registration. The 5K begins with a mass start at 8:00 AM. The race will start and finish at VECA.

The event is open to all ages and all fitness levels. Strollers and well behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. Paying participants will get t-shirts while supplies last and top finishers will receive medals for each age division. It’s only $20 for advanced registration, which closes by noon on March 10th. The price goes up to $25 on race day. Sign up by March 2nd to guarantee a t-shirt.

WHO: Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority

WHAT: VLPRA’s Azalea Festival 5K

WHEN: Saturday, March 11th, 2023

WHERE: 1605 Azalea Drive, Valdosta

HOW MUCH: $20 advanced registration // $25 on race day

Click Here to Register