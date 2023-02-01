//Wild Adventures hosts hiring event for 2023 Season

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures will be seeking 500 new hires for the 2023 Season with new positions and unique benefits.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will open for its 2023 Season in March, and the park is hosting hiring events and offering unique benefits to fill hundreds of open positions.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is hosting hiring events and offering unique benefits to fill hundreds of open positions.

“When we open on March 18, we will also be introducing Oasis Outpost, a huge new expansion to Wild Adventures,” said Susan Pinkerton, director of administration. “We are hiring to fill the new positions created by Oasis Outpost as well as hundreds of other positions throughout the park.”

Oasis Outpost is a nearly 3-acre addition featuring the Trail Trackers Family Adventure Ride, Misty Springs Soak Zone, five new animal habitats, the new Paradise Pizza and more. The expansion adds dozens of positions in the attractions, food and beverage, photography and merchandise departments.

“Over 500 positions are available, and there are openings in most departments, including admissions, aquatics, attractions, food and beverage, games, housekeeping, merchandise, park services and photography. Several positions start at $10 an hour,” said Pinkerton. “We also offer a very attractive list of benefits, including free college tuition, free transportation for Lowndes and Brooks County residents, free admission perks and more.”

Last year, Wild Adventures introduced GROW U, a program that offers more than 100 fully-funded (100% free) diploma, degree and certificate programs across 30 learning partners in Guild’s Learning Marketplace, including programs in high-demand fields such as business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing.

GROW U is available to all Wild Adventures employees starting on the first day of employment.

Wild Adventures has also partnered with South Georgia Regional Commission’s Let’s Ride Program to offer free transportation to and from work for residents of Lowndes and Brooks counties.

“We are very proud to be able to offer these programs because we want our team members to be successful in their lives, careers and education,” said Pinkerton. “Offering free tuition, free transportation and an amazing place to work helps our team members achieve their professional and personal goals.”

Wild Adventures first hiring event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at Wild Adventures Theme Park. Additional hiring events will take place every Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting February 20. Applicants must be at least 15-years-old and are encouraged to apply online before the events at WildAdventures.com/Jobs.

Wild Adventures Theme Park remains one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

Wild Adventures opens for the 2023 Season on March 18. For more information about Season Pass and daily ticket sales, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.