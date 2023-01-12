//VSU celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of events on Jan. 16.

Valdosta State University celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with community service projects, a march, and more Monday, Jan. 16.

At 10 a.m., the Mu Omicron chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the student chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will lead a march to commemorate King’s contributions to the Civil Rights movement and the progress the country achieved during that decades-long struggle — and to recognize the ongoing pursuit for social justice that continues today. This event is open to the public.

The march will begin at the University Center fountain, travel along Brookwood Drive towards Patterson Street, turn right on Patterson Street, and end at the Student Union steps. Following a candlelight vigil, march participants will enjoy a meal and program featuring Jalen Smith, VSU Student Government Association president, discussing “It Starts With Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset.”

At 1 p.m. VSU volunteers will gather and give back to the community through a series of Day of Service projects, including collecting socks, blankets, and pajamas for Bethany Hospice & Palliative Care in Valdosta and Thomasville; saving lives through a OneBlood blood drive; and cleaning the campus grounds.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1929, King became the iconic face of the Civil Rights Movement in the mid-1900s, dedicating his life to ending racial injustice in the United States until his assassination in 1968.

“King sought equality and human rights for African Americans, the economically disadvantaged, and all victims of injustice through peaceful protest,” according to History.com. “He was the driving force behind watershed events such as the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the 1963 March on Washington, which helped bring about such landmark legislation as the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 and is remembered each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a U.S. federal holiday since 1986.”

VSU’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is presented by the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion, the student chapter of the NAACP, the Mu Omicron chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., and the Office of Career Opportunities and Volunteer Services.

Please email diversity@valdosta.edu to learn more.