Local NewsJanuary 18, 2023

VHS to add Girls Flag Football in Fall 2023

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School is holding a meeting for anyone who is interested in participating in the new Girls Flag Football program.

Valdosta High School is hoping to add a new sport in Fall of 2023, girls flag football.  Girls in grades 8-11 along with their parents/guardians who are interested in starting the VHS Girls Flag Football program are strongly encouraged to attend a meeting on Monday, January 23 at 6 pm in the VHS Cafeteria. For more information contact VCS athletics director, Coach Reginald Mitchell at (229) 671-6049 or via email at rmitchell@gocats.org.

