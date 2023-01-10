//VFD responds to fire on Seymour Street

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Seymour Street that was caused by an HVAC unit electrical issue.

Release:

On Friday January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:20 PM, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 412 Seymour St. The first fire unit arrived within four minutes to find smoke coming from the roof due to a small fire in the attic. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly. A total of 14 fire personnel responded to the scene. All occupants exited the building safely. No occupants were displaced and were able to remain in the residence. No injuries were reported.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on scene operations. The cause of the fire was an electrical issue with the HVAC unit.