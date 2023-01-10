//Valdosta stolen vehicle pursuit leads to arrest of murder suspect

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police pursued a stolen vehicle, leading to two arrests, including a 20-year-old man wanted for murder.

Release:

On January 9, 2023, at approximately 1:52 am., a citizen called E911 to report that someone had stolen his vehicle. The victim reported that he heard someone start up his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway on Lakeview Drive. The responding officer immediately issued a be on the lookout (bolo) for the vehicle, which included a picture. At approximately 2:20 am., while on patrol in the area of the 2200 block of Barack Obama Boulevard, a patrol officer observed the stolen vehicle stopped at an intersection. The officer began to turn around to investigate the vehicle, when he observed it beginning to travel south on Barack Obama Boulevard.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating his emergency blue lights and siren, causing the stolen vehicle to speed away at a high rate of speed. The vehicle wrecked in the 800 block of East Jane Street. Both the driver, later identified as Quintavioius Washington, 20 years of age, and the passenger, later identified as William Mattair, 18 years of age, ran from the vehicle. A Lowndes County K-9 Unit responded to the scene to assist in locating the offenders in this case.

The K-9 was able to track Mattair and Washington, to the 700 block of Barack Obama Boulevard, where they were taken into custody. Mattair and Washington were transported to Lowndes County Jail, where they have been charged with:

Theft by taking motor vehicle- felony;

Two counts of criminal damage to property- felony; and

Obstruction of an officer- misdemeanor.

Washington also had active charges for:

Murder-felony;

Two counts of aggravated assault-felony; and

Three counts of aggravated assault-felony.

Washington had been indicted by a Lowndes County Grand Jury in December, for his involvement in a homicide investigation the Valdosta Police Department investigated on July 19, 2021, in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.

“This was outstanding teamwork by everyone involved. Beginning with the officer getting the information out quickly for the theft, the officer who observed the vehicle, and the K-9 Unit with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office all working together to find these offenders. This is a great example of officers having no idea who is driving a vehicle when they conduct a traffic stop and the dangers they may encounter.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.