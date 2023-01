Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were recognized with over 2,000 students on the Austin Peay State University Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize over 2,000 students on the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2022 term.

Payne Elkins of Valdosta (31602)

Payton Elkins of Valdosta (31602)

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.