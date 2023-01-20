//Valdosta residents named to GCSU Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Multiple residents from Valdosta have been recognized on the Georgia College Fall 2022 semester Dean’s List.

Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

Georgia College salutes these students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Grace Dixon of Valdosta (31601)

Avery Holder of Valdosta (31602)

Sally Sir of Milledgeville (31601)

