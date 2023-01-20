//Valdosta resident graduates from Jacksonville State

Share with friends

JACKSONVILLE – Valdosta resident, Marcus Gowan, received a degree from Jacksonville State University during the 2022 Fall commencement ceremonies.

Marcus R. Gowan graduated from Jacksonville State University on Dec. 16 with a degree in Education. Nearly 600 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university’s fall commencement ceremonies. Archived footage from the commencement webcast is available online.

