//Valdosta resident graduates from Hinds College

VALDOSTA – Valdosta resident, Maria Gilbert, has recently graduated from Hinds Community College in the Fall 2022 ceremony.

More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.

In total, 123 students graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 73 graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 11 graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.

