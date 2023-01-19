//Valdosta native made Georgia College President’s List

Share with friends

MILLEDGEVILLE – Georgia College congradulates Aubrie Scruggs of Valdosta for making the 2022 Fall semester President’s List.

Aubrie Scruggs of Valdosta, GA 31605 made the President’s List in the College of Arts and Sciences at Georgia College & State University.

Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.