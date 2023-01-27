//Valdosta juveniles arrested for stealing Play Station

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Three juveniles from Valdosta were arrested for robbery and aggravated assault after stealing a Play Station 5.

Release:

Arrested 1: Juvenile, African American male, 11 years of age, Valdosta resident;

Arrested 2: Juvenile, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident;

Arrested 3: Juvenile, African American male, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident.

On January 15, 2023, at approximately 3:34 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an address in the 500 block of New Hudson Street after a citizen called E911 to report that someone had shot at juveniles that ran into her house. While officers were speaking with the parties involved in this incident, another citizen called E911 to report that he had met a group of juveniles in front of a residence, in the same area on New Hudson Street to sell a Play Station 5. He stated that one of the juveniles had pulled out a handgun and robbed him of the Play Station. The victim told officers that he got in his car and began to leave the area when the juveniles chased him and shot at his vehicle, striking it twice.

The victim gave a description of the juveniles that robbed him, which matched the description of the juveniles who reported they someone had shot at them. Officers received cooperation from the mother of one of the juveniles to search their residence. During the search, officers found items of evidence and collected it to submit to the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory.

Detectives started investigating the incident. Through investigation detectives identified that an 11-year old male juvenile, and a 15 year old male juvenile were involved in the armed robbery and aggravated assault incident.

Detectives worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice and charged the 11-year-old juvenile with armed robbery (felony), aggravated assault (felony), criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree (felony), and reckless conduct (misdemeanor). The 15-year-old was charged with armed robbery party to the crime (felony), aggravated assault party to the crime (felony), and criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree party to the crime (felony).

On January 25, 2023, both juveniles were arrested without incident and have been detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

Detectives also located a 16-year-old juvenile who was in possession of the stolen Play Station. He has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

“This is an alarming incident. The fact that an 11-year-old had a firearm and shot at someone is disturbing. I am proud of the work from our officers and detectives to hold these juveniles accountable. We are grateful that no one was injured.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.