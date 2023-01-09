//Valdosta Councilman McIntyre sworn in

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Councilman-Elect Thomas McIntyre was sworn into office by the Honorable Judge Detria Powell on Jan. 5, 2023.

Valdosta Councilman-Elect Thomas McIntyre was sworn into office by the Honorable Judge Detria Powell at the City of Valdosta Council meeting Thursday, January 5. The city called a special municipal election in the wake of Councilmember Joseph “Sonny” Vickers’ passing last June.

In the November general election, McIntyre garnered 514 votes, or 44.46%. McIntyre is originally from Harlem, N.Y., and a Cardinal Hayes High School graduate. He joined the Air Force three years later.

McIntyre has four degrees, including a B.A.S. in human capital performance from Valdosta State University. He is a member of the Kings United and Prince Hall organizations of Valdosta. He is currently an end-point manager for IT at VSU.