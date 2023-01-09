//Valdosta City Council elects new mayor pro-tem
January 9, 2023

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council has elected a new city mayor pro-tem, District 4 Councilman Eric Howard, during recent nominations.

District 4 Councilman Eric Howard with his wife, Tyra Howard, and their two children during the mayor pro-tem election by Valdosta City Council

Valdosta City Council gained a new mayor pro-tem in District 4 Councilman Eric Howard early Thursday. With Mayor Pro-Tem Vivian Miller-Cody’s term ending, Mayor Scott James Matheson opened the floor for nominations. District 1 Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody swiftly nominated Howard; District 5 Councilman Tim Carroll seconded the motion. With no other nominations to face, Howard was elected mayor pro-tem.  He brought along his wife, Tyra Howard, and their two children, Erin and Phillip. Howard took his oath of office by the Honorable Judge Detria Powell of Lowndes County Probate Court.

