//Tunes for Tots a musical learning experience for kids

Release:

Tunes for Tots is back! After nearly three years and since the pandemic, Tunes for Tots returns! Please join the Valdosta Symphony Guild and Valdosta Symphony Orchestra musicians on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the VSU Whitehead Auditorium in the Fine Arts Building for a fun, hands-on experience for children of all ages and learn about instruments of the orchestra.

The event begins at 10:00 AM in Whitehead Auditorium at Valdosta State University, where Valdosta Symphony Orchestra musicians offer a brief explanation of how each instrument works with a demonstration of each instrument. The audience will then enjoy several selections performed by the South Georgia String Project, the collaborative community outreach program of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and Valdosta State University’s Department of music.

Next, the children will have a special opportunity for hands-on experience with the instruments of the orchestra. Valdosta Symphony Orchestra musicians and VSU music students will be stationed around the Fine Arts Building for the “Instrument Petting Zoo.” Children of all ages will have a chance to try the different instruments under the guidance of the VSO’s musicians. During the event, there will also be representatives from South Georgia String Project with program and registration information for Spring 2023 for violin, viola, cello and bass lessons.

The Valdosta Symphony Guild, which provides support for the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and their educational programs, sponsors this annual event. This is a wonderful event for children of all ages!