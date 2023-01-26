//The City of Valdosta Receives Visionary Award

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta was recognized in the large city category for developing the Unity Park Amphitheater.

On January 22, during the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Cities United Summit, nine cities across the Peach State were recognized with the Visionary City Award. GMA CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson and Georgia Trend Co-Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Ben Young presented these awards. The awards are given through a partnership between GMA and Georgia Trend.

“It is an honor to be recognized as Visionary City for the construction of Unity Park. The project was exactly that, a vision to take a severely blighted piece of property and turn into a beautiful outdoor space for citizens of all ages to enjoy for years to come,” stated Valdosta City Manager, Mark Barber.

Valdosta was recognized in the large city category for developing the Unity Park Amphitheater, a space for citizens to gather and hold local celebrations. The amphitheater includes:

A large, covered stage, event lighting, and backstage areas.

An extensive greenspace for seating.

A large splash pad.

Family-friendly restrooms.

A water station and enough space to comfortably host Valdosta’s renowned festivities.

“The development of Unity Park was an action item agreed upon during the 2020 Strategic Initiatives Summit, and it’s already grown as a staple in our beloved downtown. We are excited about the recognition and for future events,” stated Valdosta City Mayor Scott Matheson.

Each recipient was recognized for actions and initiatives that increased civic engagement, created community partnerships, and made people proud to call their city home.

Picture LtoR: Deputy City Manager, Richard Hardy; Deputy City Manager Catherine Ammons; City Manager Mark Barber; Valdosta Mayor, Scott James Matheson; Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody; Councilman Andy Gibbs; Mayor Pro-Tem, Councilman Eric Howard.