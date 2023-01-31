//St. John releases 2nd quarter honor roll

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School announces the second quarter honor roll students.

Release:

3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Cole Staton, Qurianka Wortman-Paredes

3rd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Erica Thieme, Reagan Wolford, Paisley Davis, Cayden Grace, Daniel Ledesma Rodriguez, Troy Richards, Shawn Leitch, Addison Swengros, James Nelson

4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Franklin Guerrero

4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Evan Schieser, Dustin Truong

5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Emma C., Abram Hogan

5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Toa Wortman-Paredes, Marin Moore, Bailey Hamilton, Brooke Bertolotti, Zipporah Barbee, Miranda Larios

6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Parker Staton

6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Miriam Dennis, Jebran Gladwin, Christopher Bravo, Cole Hamilton, Aryan Kumar, Halle Meisenzahl, Adrianna Mira

7th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Will C.

7th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Andrea Boatright, Dani Sanchez, Christopher Wallace, Sara Rae Nelson

8th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Souad Dennis, Alexandra Wallace, Samuel Nelson

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.