//St. John releases 2nd quarter honor roll

VALDOSTA – Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School announces the second quarter honor roll students.
3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Cole Staton, Qurianka Wortman-Paredes
3rd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Erica Thieme, Reagan Wolford, Paisley Davis, Cayden Grace, Daniel Ledesma Rodriguez, Troy Richards, Shawn Leitch, Addison Swengros, James Nelson
4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Franklin Guerrero
4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Evan Schieser, Dustin Truong
5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Emma C., Abram Hogan
5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Toa Wortman-Paredes, Marin Moore, Bailey Hamilton, Brooke Bertolotti, Zipporah Barbee, Miranda Larios
6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Parker Staton
6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Miriam Dennis, Jebran Gladwin, Christopher Bravo, Cole Hamilton, Aryan Kumar, Halle Meisenzahl, Adrianna Mira
7th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Will C.
7th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Andrea Boatright, Dani Sanchez, Christopher Wallace, Sara Rae Nelson
8th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Souad Dennis, Alexandra Wallace, Samuel Nelson
About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.