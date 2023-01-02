//Moody AFB helping with goals for the new year

Share with friends

Photo: The Moody Air Force Base Health Promotion program offers a variety of evidence-based services, such as nicotine cessation, sleep optimization, and nutritional and preventive medicine evaluation and counseling to facilitate a healthy lifestyle and improve the health and mission readiness of Airmen. The Health Promotions team offers one-on-one counseling as well as squadron briefings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – The 23rd Medical Group Health Promotion program is helping with goals to kick bad habits in the new year.

As the new year rolls in, many people set goals to kick bad habits and become a healthier version of themselves.

To get a helping hand with these goals, the 23rd Medical Group Health Promotion program offers a variety of evidence-based services to facilitate a healthy lifestyle and improve the base community.

“Holistic health is vital to the effectiveness of today’s fighting force,” said Col. Ronald Merchant, 23rd Medical Group commander. “The Health Promotion programs afford our Team Moody Airmen a clinical platform to optimize their physical and emotional pillars – strengthening resilience, adaptability and readiness of both the individual and unit.”

Currently, the program provides nicotine cessation; stress reduction; sleep optimization; and nutritional and preventive medicine evaluation and counseling. The Health Promotions team offers one-on-one counseling as well as squadron briefings.

These services are available to all Department of Defense cardholders including dependents and medical beneficiaries. Individuals can start their journey to a healthier lifestyle by contacting the Health Promotion coordinator at 229-257-9271.

“Your behaviors during the day, what you drink, what you eat, how much exercise and sleep you get – those all play into being healthy, fit and ready,” said Jerry Dawson, 23rd Medical Group Health Promotion coordinator.

Team Moody is awaiting a nutritionist to join the Health Promotion team, which could add services such as weight management, meal plans and cooking classes. Until then, individuals can focus on creating better habits and improving their overall quality of life.

“The best way to replace a bad habit with a positive one is to focus on what you’re gaining,” said Maj. Jeremy Berger, 23rd MDG chief of aerospace medicine. “Find a reward for yourself, focus on it, and keep your eye on the prize.”

For those questioning their ability to overcome their habits, the Health Program coordinator has some motivational words.

“Ask yourself one question. Who’s stronger? Is it your habit, your addiction, or is it you?” Dawson said. “Have a positive attitude and know you can do it – don’t accept defeat.”