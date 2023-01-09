//Lowndes Co. Bird Supper tickets now on sale

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The 2023 Lowndes County Bird Supper tickets are now on sale for the quail and conversation dinner event.

Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Lowndes County Bird Supper, scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot, in Atlanta, beginning at 5 p.m. The traditional event, sponsored by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta, brings together hundreds of state officials and local businesses, professional and government personnel for a dinner of quail and meaningful conversations.

The 2023 Lowndes County Bird Supper is a chance for hundreds of state officials and local businesses, professional and government personnel to have a positive impact on the issues affecting our community, region, and state.

“Professionals from all areas affected by legislative decisions should participate in this event, such as those from the business, education, development and construction, health care, industry, agriculture, and government, to name a few,” said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter. “It is important to have events such as the Bird Supper that allow local leaders to meet with and become familiar with their legislators and state officials, as both sides benefit from understanding the needs and philosophies of the other and from listening, which ultimately leads to better-informed decision making.”

The 2023 event is being held early in the legislative session to allow attendees to have a positive impact on the issues affecting our community, region, and state. Community members who want to stay informed on legislative issues are encouraged to visit https://www.legis.ga.gov/.

“The Bird Supper is a great opportunity for participants to network with legislators face to face during a key time in the current legislative session. I encourage our local community stakeholders to be the voice for our community at this event in Atlanta,” says Mayor Scott James Matheson.

Tickets may be purchased for $50 each at the Lowndes County Judicial-Administrative Complex, located at 327 North Ashley Street, First Floor-Utility Payment Window, or at Valdosta City Hall, located at 216 E. Central Avenue. Tickets will be on sale until Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

For more information, contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick at 229-671-2491 or City of Valdosta Community Relations & Marketing Manager Sharah Denton at 229-259-3548. Requests may also be sent to birdsupper@lowndescounty.com.