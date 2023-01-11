//LCFR holds joint hazardous materials drill

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County emergency personnel participated in a joint hazardous materials drill to evaluate responses.

On December 19th, emergency personnel with Lowndes County Fire Rescue, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, and South Georgia Medical Center EMS participated in a hazardous materials drill conducted in joint with the Lowndes Fire Training Division and Corteva Agriscience. This drill, conducted at the Corteva facility on Rocky Ford Road served to assist local agencies to evaluate response in each area of service they provide to the community.

Fire crews were dispatched to a simulated release of chemicals requiring them to investigate the substance and its potential dangers. Emergency services and Corteva personnel formulated a plan, based on training and best practices, to contain the material to protect the environment and nearby citizens from potential contamination. Law enforcement personnel maintained scene security and formulated an area evacuation plan. Emergency medical personnel treated simulated patients.

“Hazardous Materials responses are not commonplace. Doing these types of training and getting hands-on experience allows us to maintain our capabilities to be fully prepared and ready to respond,” says Lowndes County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ben Amiot.

Hazardous materials training is a component of the requirements for fire personnel to attain and maintain their State of Georgia Firefighter certification.

For more on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit, www.lowndescounty.com.