//Free Valdosta landscaping workshop with “Pruning Guru”

VALDOSTA – Join the “Pruning Guru” Rick Smith for a free training course on Proper Pruning Procedures hosted by the Valdosta Tree Commission.

The training course will be at Valdosta State University STEAM Center (1302 N. Patterson St) on February 9, 2023 starting at 10: 00 am.

Rick will provide classroom instruction on correct pruning while preserving a tree/plant’s natural vigor and beauty. He is a certified Georgia Nurseryman and a Georgia Certified Landscape Professional who has serviced pruning needs for residential and commercial properties for over 15 years.

Register by contacting Angela Bray at 229.259.3350 or akbray@valdostacity.com