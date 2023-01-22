//Free landscaping workshop hosted by Valdosta Tree Commission

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will host a free landscaping design and improvement workshop with instructor Gary Alan.

The free landscaping workshop will be at Valdosta State University STEAM Center (1302 N. Patterson St) on February 17, 2023 starting at 1 pm.

As a graduate horticulturist, Gary Alan’s quality work has brought outstanding recognition in the field of horticulture. Gary trained at his first job out of college, Walt Disney World, in their Tree Farm Nursery in preparation for the EPCOT project. After several years of valuable experience at Disney World, Gary began a TV program and was one of the pioneers on HGTV. Today he participates in online shows and manages his own landscape company in Jacksonville, FL.

Register for this event by contacting Angela Bray at 229.259.3530 or akbray@valdostacity.com