//Valdosta/Lowndes Christmas tree recycling event

LOWNDES CO. – The City of Valdosta and Lowndes Co. are providing residents with a way to dispose of used Christmas trees with recycling event through Jan. 6.

Valdosta and Lowndes County Residents who are looking for an environmentally-friendly way to dispose of their used Christmas trees may take them to the “Bring One for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling event, sponsored by the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County, Monday, December 26 through Friday, January 6. Collected trees will be recycled to make mulch and potting soil.

City Residents can drop off their trees at Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N Ashley Street, or place trees by the street on the day of your residential sanitation pickup. County Residents can drop off trees at Deep South Collection Center (345 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd), Waste Management Lakes Collection Center (4758 Loch Laurel Road), or Waste Management Pine Grove Collection Center (4040 Pine Grove Road). Trees dropped off at county sites will be accepted during center hours.

For more information or questions, call the City of Valdosta Public Information Office at 229-259-3548 or Lowndes County Public Information Office at 229-671-2491.