//Wiregrass students receive scholarships

Photo front row left to right: Precision Machining and Manufacturing students and Gene Haas Scholarship recipients are Will Smith, Ramsey Merritt, and Joshua Snyder and Wiregrass Precision Machining and Manufacturing Instructor Darron Lanier. Not pictured are El Williams and Richard Terry.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Precision Machining and Manufacturing students have been awarded the Gene Haas Foundation Scholarships.

Release:

Students in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program have been named as recipients of the Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship. The 2022 recipients are Will Smith, Ramsey Merritt, Joshua Snyder, El Williams, and Richard Terry. The Gene Haas Foundation has been a generous supporter of the Wiregrass Precision Machining program for several years. The Gene Haas Foundation recognizes that the future of manufacturing in the United States, and around the world, depends directly upon the availability of skilled workers. Expanding the pool of skilled workers hinges on recruiting more young people to pursue careers in manufacturing, and creating state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing training programs to ensure that graduating students have the skills necessary when they enter the workforce.

One of the primary goals of the Gene Haas Foundation is to provide financial assistance for students interested in manufacturing-based careers. Scholarship programs are available through career centers, technical schools, community colleges, and universities. Foundation funding goes directly to those training programs to attract prospective students. Outstanding Precision Machining and Manufacturing students were recently awarded a Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship which included a tool kit for future employment needs.

Wiregrass offers this program at the Valdosta and Coffee Campuses. This diploma program prepares students for careers as Machine Tool Technicians and qualifies for the HOPE Career grant. A student who is HOPE grant eligible could be awarded additional grant monies to help pay for college tuition, fees, and books.

Darron Lanier is the Precision Machining and Manufacturing Instructor and the college’s 2022 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year. To request a tour of this program or others please contact the College Recruiter Chandler Chancy at 229-333-5365. For more information about the college visit Wiregrass.edu. This program and others are accepting new students for Spring Semester, classes start January 9, 2022.