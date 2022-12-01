//Wiregrass announces GOAL Award semi-finalists

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass College announces the four students that have been selected as GOAL Award semi-finalists.

Four Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students have been selected as the college’s semi-finalists for the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL), according to Sabrina Cox, coordinator for the Wiregrass GOAL program.

Chosen as semifinalists are Wilmer Calles, Game Development, Valdosta Campus; Tetiana Denysenkp, Paramedicine, Valdosta Campus; Heather Foskey, Welding and Joining Technology, Coffee Campus; and Michael Kelly, Electrical Engineering, Valdosta Campus.

“The purpose of the GOAL program is to spotlight the outstanding achievement by students in Georgia’s technical colleges and to emphasize the importance of technical education in today’s global workforce,” said Cox.

The top four candidates were among eight students who completed the first round of interviews and were nominated by their instructors from Wiregrass’ four campuses. The other nominees were Silo Keith, Welding and Joining Technology, Valdosta Campus; Bethany D. Phillips. Associate of Science in Nursing, Valdosta Campus; Seth Smith, Cybersecurity, Valdosta Campus; Rachel Thomas, Surgical Technology, Valdosta Campus.

The four finalists will take part in a second interview and evaluations by a selection committee of representatives from local business and industry. That panel will consider the students’ qualities like academic achievement, personal character, leadership abilities and enthusiasm for technical education.

GOAL, a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia, honors excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. GOAL winners are selected at each of the state’s 22 technical colleges, as well as one Board of Regents college with, technical education division.

GOAL winners from each college will compete in regional judging in February. In April, all college winners will travel to Atlanta where the nine regional finalists, three finalists from each of the three regions, will be announced and compete at the state-level. One student will be named as the statewide GOAL winner.

The state GOAL winner becomes the student ambassador for the Technical College System of Georgia and receives the grand prize of a new car.