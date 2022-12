Share with friends

Photo: Amaretto Dwiggins, Crystal Rowan from Hester and Morris, and Mahkaiyah Davis.

Release:

Valdosta Middle School readers, Ammaretta Dwiggins and Mahkaiyah Davis, each won a $100 gift card provided by Hester And Morris Orthodontics. They were recognized by Mrs. Crystal Rowan for reading and reviewing books for the VMS Media Center.