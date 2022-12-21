//VLPRA Youth Winter Soccer League registration open

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Youth Winter Soccer League registration is now open through the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority.

Release:

Registration is happening now for VLPRA’s Youth Winter Soccer League. The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority offers the program to children as young as three years old, teaching them soccer basics while promoting physical activity. Meanwhile, the program offers older players a competitive soccer outlet. No matter the age, VLPRA soccer is a fantastic opportunity for exercise while also instilling lifelong values of good sportsmanship, discipline, and teamwork.

The league is school based, so children will register based on school district. The youngest league, Pre-K, is open to children as young as three. While the littlest players aren’t in school yet, parents should still register them based on school district.



The deadline is January 8th at midnight, and the season typically runs from February through March. Registration will likely NOT be extended.

All games and practices will be at VLPRA’s Vallotton Youth Athletic Complex. The registration fee includes a jersey and socks.

Parents can register their children online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Barack Obama Blvd in Valdosta. As with most recreational leagues, VLPRA utilizes volunteer coaches and is actively looking for volunteers. Parents can volunteer by visiting the VLPRA website, vlpra.com, and clicking the “Volunteer” button at the center of the page.

Who: Children ages 3 years old up to 8th grade

When: Registration ends January 8th

Where: Register online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Barack Obama Blvd

Price: $65 for Pre-K; $85 for all other leagues

Click Here to Sign Up