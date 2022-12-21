//VHS CyberCats win first Esports state championship

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VHS CyberCats win the first state championship in Esports during the GHSA Fall Esports State Championship.

Release:

Valdosta High School wins their first state championship in Esports during their inaugural year of participation. The VHS CyberCats defeated the Northview Titans during the 2022-23 GHSA Fall Esports State Championship to become the Smash Bros. Ultimate (5A-7A) Esport State Champions.

The 2022-23 GHSA Fall Esports State Championships, powered by PlayVS, was held December 14 at the University of West Georgia Coliseum. Titles were determined for League of Legends, Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8. Trophies and medals were awarded to champions and runners-up in each game.