//Valdosta traffic stop leads to drugs, weapons

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police made a traffic stop that lead to four arrests for drug and weapon related charges.

Release:

Arrested 1: Bishop James, African American male, 20 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Davion Roberts, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 3: Rico Brantley, African American male, 20 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 4: Juvonte Arnold, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 13, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm., Valdosta Police Department Detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Woodlawn Drive. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Davion Roberts, 21 years-of-age, ran from the vehicle while carrying a firearm. Roberts was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Through investigation detectives recovered marijuana, which was packaged for sales, scales, and two firearms from inside of the vehicle. One of the firearms recovered had been reported stolen to the Valdosta Police Department. Three other passengers in the vehicle were arrested without incident and all occupants of the vehicle were transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Roberts was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony), obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), along with four active arrest warrants not related to the incident.

Bishop James, 20 years-of-age, was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (felony), use of a communication device to facilitate a felony (felony), and possession of drug related objects (misdemeanor).

Rico Brantley, 20 years-of-age, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects (misdemeanor).

Juvonte Arnold, 21 year-of-age, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

This investigation is on-going and further charges are pending.