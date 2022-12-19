//Valdosta Mayor Motorcade delivers Christmas gifts

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Mayor, Scott James Matheson, and the VFD joined together to deliver Christmas gifts to local residents.

Release:

On Thursday, December 8, members of the Valdosta City Fire Department, Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, and Mayor Scott James Matheson delivered Christmas gifts to the residents at Parkwood Development Center. These gifts consisted of donations from the community for the annual Mayor’s Motorcade. The city and residents at the Parkwood Center look forward to this event every year.

“The Mayor’s Motorcade has become a much-anticipated annual event for Valdosta Fire Department and city leaders. Seeing the residents’ excitement as they receive gifts is truly a blessing. We are very thankful for the donations that make this event a success,” stated Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

The Georgia Municipal Association and former Georgia Governor Ernest Vandiver established this beloved tradition decades ago to make the holiday season memorable for persons with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs.

“This year was extra special because we were allowed back inside to visit in person. For most of the residents, we are their only family for the season. As a Father of a special needs daughter, the Mayor’s Motorcade and this effort will always mean a bit more to me, ” stated the Mayor of Valdosta, Scott James Matheson.