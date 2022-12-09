//Valdosta man strikes officer after assaulting family member

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident struck a police officer while being arrested for assaulting a family member.

Release:

Arrested: Nelson James, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Connell Road, after a citizen called E911 to report that a family member had locked their mother out of her house. Through investigation, officers determined that Nelson James, 36 years of age, had assaulted a family member the night before, and he had locked himself inside the residence. Officers spoke to James on the telephone and attempted to get him to come outside. James refused to come outside for the officers while he attempted to barricade the door. As officers forced entry into the residence, James ran upstairs. Officers chased James into a bathroom, where he struck an officer. A physical struggle ensued between James and officers, which resulted in an officer’s uniform and other equipment being damaged. After being arrested, James began to threaten the officers.

James was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with:

Battery-family violence- misdemeanor;

Terroristic threats and acts-misdemeanor;

Criminal trespass-damage to property-misdemeanor;

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence-felony; and

Interference with Government property-felony.

“This offender’s actions were unnecessary. If he would have just complied with our officers, he would have been looking at a misdemeanor charge. Because of his actions, he added two felonies and two other misdemeanor charges. I am thankful that our officers did not get injured.” Said, Chief Leslie Manahan.