//Valdosta Country Club golf course begins renovation

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Country Club has recently broke ground on a full restoration and renovation on the historic golf course.

The restoration and renovation of the historic Valdosta Country Club golf course kicked off on Thursday, December 8, 2022, with a groundbreaking ceremony.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for the Valdosta Country Club as we break ground on a full-course renovation. It’s been 25 years since the last course reconstruction, so everyone is very eager. It’s going to be beautiful,” said Lee Smothers, VCC Membership Director.

The project vision features a Bill Bergin designed 18-hole course, a six-hole short course, a full short game area and practice range. The development encompasses replacing the greens, fairways, bunkers, irrigation, and cart paths, for a completely new experience from tee to green.

“Combining our renovated golf course with the planned practice facility and a six-hole short course will truly make us a unique facility in our region,” stated Cary Brown, VCC General Manager and Director of Golf. “I have followed Bill Bergin’s work for some time and it is impressive how he creates challenges for the better player while maintaining playability for the higher handicapper.”

Organized in 1917, The Valdosta Country Club has a long and rich history in our community. The original clubhouse burned in 1958 and the new clubhouse was opened in December 1959. During the last course renovation in 1997 the Plantation and Bottom nines were rebuilt. In 2017 the Valdosta Country Club celebrated its Centennial anniversary. Today the VCC has been known as a recreational and social center

of the Valdosta area for over 100 years.

From VCC Club President, Mike Godwin, “Our groundbreaking was very exciting and is a culmination of much work with much more to be done. This is all due to the dedication and investment of our members, board, and long-range planning committee.”

Construction of the golf course is expected to last ten months and the renovated course is set to reopen in early October 2023. Learn more at www.valdostacc.com and follow on Facebook.com/valdostacc for updates throughout the renovation process.

About Valdosta Country Club: Established in 1917, Valdosta Country Club is one of the original founding clubs of the Georgia State Golf Association. The mission of the Valdosta Country Club is to provide high quality golf, recreational, social, and dining experiences that enhances the lifestyle of our members. Bergin Golf Designs is working on a master plan to help guide the future of this historic club.