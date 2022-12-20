//Underage DUI and drug arrest in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Patrol Officer makes a traffic stop that leads to charges for underage D.U.I. and possession of methamphetamine.

Release:

Offender: Acevedo, Anthony Y, Hispanic male, age 20, resident of Valdosta

On December 18, 2022, at approximately 1:37 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain a lane. While investigating the case, the driver of the vehicle, Anthony Acevedo, was found to be impaired due to consumption of alcoholic beverages. After being placed under arrest, Acevedo was found to have possession of methamphetamine.

Acevedo was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine (felony); and

Driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21.

“Driving under the influence puts everyone on the roadway in danger. Please never operate or allow someone to operate a vehicle that has been drinking”, said Captain Johns.