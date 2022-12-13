//Man arrested for drugs tried to flee Valdosta police on bicycle

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Barney resident was arrested for drug related charges after trying to flee from Valdosta officers on a bicycle.

Jones, Saveon D, African American male, age 39, resident of Barney, Georgia

On December 9, 2022, at approximately 12:18 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department attempted to make a stop a subject riding a bicycle without a light. The subject, later identified as Saveon Jones, fled from the officer first on the bicycle and then on foot. After a short pursuit, the officer was able to catch and detain Jones.

While investigating the case, Jones was found to have over 27 grams of suspected cocaine in his possession and over 38 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his possession. The drugs were individually packaged in plastic bags that are commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Jones was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine (felony);

possession of cocaine with intent to distribute(felony);

possession of drug-related equipment (misdemeanor); and

obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor).

“This officer did a great job getting these narcotics off the streets before they could be put out into our community”, said Captain Johns.