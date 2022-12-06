//Lowndes Co. Schools launch Anonymous Alerts

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools have launched a new communication tool for anonymously reporting urgent information to school officials.

Release:

Lowndes County Schools recently launched Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses.

The Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app reporting system provides a tool to report threats, bullying, and other negative activity in schools by empowering students to speak up without compromising their identity. The system allows for 1-way or 2-way anonymous encrypted communications between submitters and school administrators. In addition, system users can remain anonymous or reveal their identity when submitting a report.

We believe that the best way to address problems our students face in school is through personal contact with a teacher, school administrator, psychologist, or counselor. We strongly encourage and fully support that continued practice. However, we do know that sometimes there is a concern that a student or parent may want to communicate anonymously.

“Though it is our desire for students to connect with trusted adults on all of our campuses, we understand there are times when providing an anonymous communication outlet will make students feel more comfortable sharing their concerns. We urge students to share threats and other safety concerns immediately, as we take these matters very seriously. The safety of our staff and students has always been our top priority, and we feel Anonymous Alerts will serve as another tool to help us act expeditiously in times of concern,” according to Sandra Wilcher, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

Students, parents, and community members can download the Anonymous Alerts app for free and gain access to the software using an activation code. The activation code and a custom website portal link is also located on Lowndes County School website under For Families for web-based submissions.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson stated, “When Anonymous Alerts reporting system is used, information is quickly disseminated to school officials. This tool offers boys and girls a mechanism to be heard and will offer helpful resources based on the report made.”