//Lowndes BOC holds local Farmer of the Year awards

LOWNDES CO. – Local farmers were recently honored with an appreciation breakfast and the 2022 Farmer of the Year awards.

Agriculture is Georgia’s number one industry and on Thursday, December 8, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce held a local farmer appreciation breakfast and presented the 2022 Farmer of the Year awards, recognizing a large and small farmer from Lowndes or Echols counties. David Corbett, South Georgia Produce was named Large Farmer of the Year while Janet and Steve Hendley, Fifth Day Farm was named Small Farmer of the Year.

Alongside his sisters, David Corbett owner of South Georgia Produce began working on the family farm with his parents at an early age. After college and a profession outside of farming, Corbett began farming full-time and started South Georgia Produce in 1993 supplying fresh produce to U.S. markets including summer squash, zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper, specialty peppers, cucumbers, and cabbage. All three of his children have worked in various capacities within the farm and are still actively involved today. In fact, his son and son-in-law formed Ty-Cor Farms, LLC several years ago, growing top-notch, good-quality produce that supplies South Georgia Produce.

Fifth Day Farm started in 2017 as a backyard hobby and has blossomed into a popular agritourism family destination for Lowndes County and visitors alike. The Small Farmer of the Year offers a magical petting zoo where kids can experience hands-on birthday parties with donkeys, chickens, and pigs while moms can relax with goat yoga. Fifth Day Farm has tremendously impacted students from Lowndes and surrounding counties, teaching them about farms, farm animals, and agriculture in general.

“Lowndes and Echols Counties have a rich tradition of being large farming communities and providing an abundant supply of food and fiber to not only our community and state but all around the world,” said Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County Board of Commission Chairman. “The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners are proud to recognize our farmers and show appreciation to them”.

The agriculture industry represents more than $338.7 million in annual farm gate value within Lowndes and Echols counties.

The program focused on highlighting the impact of agriculture on Lowndes County and our region, as well as expressing gratitude for all the farmers and producers in the room. The keynote speaker was Arthur Tripp who serves as the State Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency. He focused on ensuring that farmers were aware of all the opportunities that are available for support. He also asked attendees to think about the future of farming and to find ways to encourage younger generations to become active in agriculture.

Over 65 nominations were received for large and small farmers of the year, with some farmers receiving multiple nominations.

“Agriculture plays a tremendous role in our local economy and our daily lives. The Chamber was thrilled to partner with Lowndes County and Georgia Grown to honor our local growers and producers. This event would not have been made possible without the support of our sponsors who recognize the importance of local agriculture- CJB Applied Technologies and Cecil W. Powell Insurance Company. One of the great strengths of our community is the diversity of our economy and that is especially true for our agriculture sector- from bee-keeping and flowers to satsumas and cotton, we have it all here in Lowndes and Echols Counties” said Christie Moore, President of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.

This annual appreciation breakfast is held each December to show appreciation to the hard-working farmers in Lowndes and Echols Counties.

For more information on Lowndes County, visit www.lowndescounty.com. For more information on the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.valdostachamber.com.