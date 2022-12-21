//LAMP activates Winter Weather Emergency Shelter

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Winter Weather Emergency Shelter has been activated due to the upcoming extreme cold temperatures the area is facing.

LAMP along with the South-Central Georgia Homeless Taskforce has activated a Winter Weather Emergency Shelter. In the upcoming days, temperatures are expected to drop to the low 20’s. We have citizens in need of shelter during this cold weather advisory and at this current time, we do not have warming shelters in our community.

“We are grateful for the team who has jumped into action and has worked tirelessly to provide emergency shelter for those in need of a place to go to stay warm,” stated Kelley Saxon, Chair of the Homeless Taskforce.

LAMP Inc., located at 714 Charlton Street Valdosta, Georgia 31601, will open a Winter Weather Emergency shelter from Friday, December 23rd at 4:00 p.m. to Monday, December 26th at 8:00 a.m. The Winter Weather Emergency Shelter is open to men, women, children, and families.

“LAMP is a facility where individuals without homes live while seeking permanent stable housing solutions. For those living in the shelter, we regularly provide breakfast and dinner Monday- Sunday and three meals on the weekends. With the support of our partner agencies and community participation, we have been able to make arrangements to accommodate non-shelter residents for a Winter Weather Emergency Shelter. Individuals facing homelessness orinadequate heat in their dwellings are at a higher risk of fatality due to hypothermia. It has been reported that yearly, nearly 700 people in the U.S. succumb to hypothermia,” stated Yurshema Flanders, LAMP’s Executive Director.

LAMP is accepting donations to help accommodate the extra individuals who will be using the Winter Weather Emergency Shelter this week.

“It is vital to provide a warm space, meal, and comfort for anyone struggling during this dangerous weather advisory. The GVUW is honored to assist with the costs. This is part of the United Way mission of mobilizing the caring power of the community. Please volunteer, donate supplies and support how you can,” stated Michael Smith, CEO and President of Greater Valdosta United Way.

Citizens and individuals can drop off donations such as scarves, jackets, blankets, hoods, snacks, drinks, coffee, juice, etc. 24/7 at LAMP 714 Charlton Street, Valdosta, GA 31601.

“Community efforts to offer a warm place to stay during freezing weather are a good start on a comprehensive year-round plan for our neighbors in need of affordable housing,” stated Jane Osborn, Community Advocate, and Volunteer.

LAMP and members of the South-Central Homeless Taskforce plan to continue to advocate for those in need during these difficult times. The group appreciates the continued support of the community and the encouragement from everyone that has played a role in making this initiative available to vulnerable members of our community. Every little bit helps.

“Let’s have warm hearts for these cold times for those who are considered to be the least, the last, and the left out,” stated Dr. Ronnie Mathis, Executive Director of South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness.

The group hopes that additional resources will be made available to serve the individuals in need.

“Unfortunately, cold weather isn’t categorized as a disaster for American Red Cross services, but many of its volunteers are able and willing to provide support. Our community is full of gracious, caring, philanthropic people, with our tremendous wealth of kindness and giving, we must figure out ways to address the issues affecting people without housing. The unhoused population faces a myriad of challenges with solutions that can and will require lots of effort. For Valdosta, when it comes to these limited extreme weather conditions, the solution is simple: we need basic, safe shelter options for those who are most vulnerable during these brief extreme weather events.

We are blessed with a climate that doesn’t have many of these types of extreme days/nights, but when we do, we must rise to the challenge and address this need. Our community is known for its philanthropy and hospitality. And this is a must-do. Just because it is hard, doesn’t mean we aren’t going to do it. Titletown is full of “can doers,” and we must address this issue too,” stated Tara Parker, Interim Co-Director and Board Member of the American Red Cross.

For more information about LAMP, please visit https://www.lampinc.org/ or contact Yurshema Flanders at yflanders@lampinc.org or (229) 245-7157.