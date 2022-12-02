//Herschel Walker to Visit Valdosta Friday

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker, along with Rick Scott, will visit Valdosta on Friday, 2 December 2022.

Release:

Valdosta, GA – The Republican Party of Georgia announced this afternoon that Valdosta will be visited by U. S. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker on Friday, 2 December 2022. Accompanying Walker will be U.S. Senator and former two term Florida Governor Rick Scott (R-FL). Senator Scott is Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The Valdosta Visit will be held at the 6:00 pm at the field adjacent to Academy Sports located on 455 Norman Drive across the street from the Sam’s Club in Valdosta, Georgia.

Both candidate Walker and Senator Scott will speak and will provide an opportunity for South Georgia residents to meet Herschel Walker and hear from one of U.S. Senate’s top leaders.

The event is free and open to the public.