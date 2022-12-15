//Colquitt Co. BOE recognized as exemplary

Share with friends

Photo: Board of Education Members: (back left to right) John Schwalls, Robby Pitts, Kevin Sumner, (front left to right) Mary Beth Watson, Patricia Anderson, and Trudie Hill.

MOULTRIE – The December Colquitt County Board of Education was named a 2022 Exemplary School Board by the GSBA.

The December Board of Education meeting included several recognitions of board members. Superintendent Ben Wiggins announced that the Board was named a 2022 Exemplary School Board by the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA). GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures to advance student learning and achievement. Colquitt County Board of Education met and/or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2022 Exemplary Board. The criteria may be reviewed by clicking here for more information.

“The Colquitt County Board of Education as a governing body is accountable to those we serve,” stated Chairman Robby Pitts. “We, as a Board, take our responsibility to our community seriously. The GSBA, Exemplary Board process, seeks to instill a sense of transparency and to challenge the status quo. This recognition is evidence of our continued commitment to the Colquitt County students, staff, parents, and citizens.”

Vice-Chairman Mary Beth Watson and Superintendent Wiggins recognized and thanked two board members who have completed their last term in office. Patricia Anderson has been the District 5 Board Member since 2011. During her time on the Board, she served as Vice-Chair in 2013 and Chair in 2014. Mrs. Anderson is a retired teacher of 42 years, teaching at Ellenton, Norman Park, Vereen, and Doerun. “As a board, we will carry on the legacy of Mrs. Anderson as her words will forever be a part of our decision-making process,” shared Mrs. Watson. “I will forever think of these words spoken often by Mrs. Anderson, ‘Do it for the children.’”

Board Chairman Robby Pitts was also recognized for his service to the district. He took office in 2015, representing District 4. Mr. Pitts served as Vice-Chair in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. He then served as Chair in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Mr. Pitts is a financial advisor. Mrs. Watson shared, “Chairman Pitts has served this district well. His leadership, especially in financial decisions, has put us in an excellent position for the future. And his constant reminders that ‘We, the Board, work for the district,’ will stay with us as we move into this next phase.”The next board meeting will be on January 30, 2023. Two new board members will be sworn in at that meeting. More information on the Board of Education can be found at www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/board-of-education/index.