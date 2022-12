Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is issuing a freeze warning and asking business to shut off sprinkler systems.

Freeze Warning – Shut off Sprinkler Systems

The City of Valdosta is asking businesses NOT to run their sprinkler systems from Thursday, December 22, 2022, to December 31, 2022. We also urge drivers to be aware of potential ice on the roads, use caution, and drive carefully.

For more information, please contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530